Preliminary plans submitted for 31 houses on Valentia Island

Nov 2, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Preliminary plans submitted for 31 houses on Valentia Island
Preliminary plans have been submitted for the construction of 31 houses on Valentia Island.

PJ O’Sullivan and Dermot Walsh have applied for outline planning permission for the development, on lands they own at Farranreagh on the island.

It’s proposed that there will be 18 three and four-bed houses, while the other 13 houses will consist of two or three-bed townhouses for social and affordable housing.

Outline permission only requires certain plans and details, so the local authority can determine if it agrees in principle with the development.

The development also includes a car park of 71 spaces, and the council is due to decide on the application by early December.

 

