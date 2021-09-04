Advertisement
Pre-application consultation on proposed Kerry/Cork windfarm

Sep 4, 2021 11:09 By radiokerrynews
The developer of a proposed windfarm on the Kerry/Cork border is engaging in a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála.

Cummeennabuddoge Wind Designated Activity Company is proposing to build a wind farm of up to 19 turbines with a generation capacity of up to 114 megawatts.

The turbines would be located across lands in Clydaghroe and Cummeennabuddoge, Clonkeen in Kerry and Ballyvourney and Millstreet in Cork.

Pre-application consultations also allow An Bord Pleanála to advise an applicant if there are specific issues with the proposal, the board may also advise the applicant on public consultation.

