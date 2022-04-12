Advertisement
Power restored to over 1,500 homes in Killarney area

Apr 12, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrynews
Power restored to over 1,500 homes in Killarney area
Power has now been restored to 1,581 homes and businesses in Killarney who were affected by outages this morning.

ESB Network says the outage occurred at 8.30am and is now rectified.

