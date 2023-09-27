Power outages across Kerry

3pm update:

Over 300 premises across Kerry are without electricity following power outages.

Some have been restored, but ESB Networks’ PowerCheck is still showing a number of faults across the county.

In Mid Kerry, 57 homes and businesses in Killorglin are without power, ESB estimates the power to be restored at half past 3.

123 customers in the Milltown area are without electricity, it's estimated to be restored at quarter to two this afternoon.

A fault in Gurranbane in South Kerry is affecting 53 premises, it's estimated to return at around 8pm

In Killarney, 11 premises in the Woodford area are experiencing outages, the power is due to be restored by 8pm.

88 customers in the Nohovel area of Rathmore are without power, ESB estimate it will return at 6pm.

1pm update:

Many homes and business premises in the county are without power following power outages.

Some have been restored, but ESB Networks’ PowerCheck is still showing a number of faults across Kerry, impacting over 3,000 premises.

Over 2,400 homes and businesses in Killarney are without power, ESB estimates the power to be restored at quarter to 4.

In Mid Kerry, 123 customers in the Milltown area are without electricity, it's estimated to be restored at quarter to two this afternoon.

Over 800 (829) homes in the Killorglin area are without power, it's due to return at half past 3.

A fault in Rathmore is affecting 88 premises, it's estimated to return at around quarter past 3.