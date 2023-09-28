Potential benefits of cruise liners to be considered under new Kerry tourism strategy

An investigation into the potential benefit of cruise liners to the Kerry coast will be considered under the council’s new tourism strategy.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty brought a motion on the issue before the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

She’s calling for engagement between the council’s tourism office, cruise liners and the local tourism sector in a bid to derive as much sustainable economic benefit.

Advertisement

Cllr Moriarty says slow, high-quality tourism is needed.

Kerry County Council says such an investigation will be considered, with consultation from cruise liners and relevant tourism industries.