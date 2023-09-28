Advertisement
Potential benefits of cruise liners to be considered under new Kerry tourism strategy

Sep 28, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
An investigation into the potential benefit of cruise liners to the Kerry coast will be considered under the council’s new tourism strategy.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty brought a motion on the issue before the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

She’s calling for engagement between the council’s tourism office, cruise liners and the local tourism sector in a bid to derive as much sustainable economic benefit.

Cllr Moriarty says slow, high-quality tourism is needed.

Kerry County Council says such an investigation will be considered, with consultation from cruise liners and relevant tourism industries.

