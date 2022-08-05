Advertisement
Post mortems to be carried out on bodies of drowning victims in Ballybunion

Aug 5, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Post mortems are due to take place on the bodies of two people,  believed to be brother and sister, who died following a drowning accident in Ballybunion.

 

The man in his 50s from Roscommon and the woman in her 60s with an address in Sweden, were recovered from the water, shortly after 6 o'clock last evening.

The alarm was raised when a person on the beach spotted a man getting in to difficulties in the water just after 6pm.

 

First responders arrived at the scene and the man was brought ashore to the men's beach, but efforts to revive him failed.

 

As the man was receiving medical attention, a woman was spotted in the water and was subsequently brought ashore.

However it's been confirmed that she has also died.

 

Members of Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, Beale and Asdee First Responders and the Rescue 115 helicopter were all involved in the operation.

 

It's believed the two people who died were a brother and sister; the man in his 50s was from Roscommon while his sister who was 62, had an address  in Sweden.

It's believed at least one other family member, a teenage boy, was on holidays with them at the time of the tragedy.

 

The bodies were taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem, and a Garda investigation has also been launched.

 

