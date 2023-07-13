Advertisement
Post mortem to take place at UHK on man who died after Kilkee cliff fall

Jul 13, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Post mortem to take place at UHK on man who died after Kilkee cliff fall
A man who fell into the sea while fishing in Co Clare last evening has died.

He had been taken to University Hospital Kerry, after emergency services were alerted that two men were in need of assistance around the cliff in Kilkee at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the operation, and was assisted by Ballybunion Coast Guard, Kilkee Coast Guard, Kilkee fire service, and the HSE ambulance service.

One man was airlifted by rescue helicopter 115 to University Hospital Kerry, but was pronounced dead; a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

The second man was removed from the scene by ambulance.

 

