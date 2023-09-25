Advertisement
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel

Sep 25, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel
The post mortem has taken place of a man whose body was discovered in Listowel.

The man who was in his 40s was found at a property in the town on Friday afternoon.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem has since taken place.

The man has been named locally as Seanie Fitzgerald.

Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will not be released for operational reasons; and all circumstances are being investigated.

It’s understood foul play is not suspected.

