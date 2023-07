The population of Kerry is the largest it has been in over a century.

That’s according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, which recorded over 156,500 people in the county in Census 2022.

This is Kerry’s highest population since 1911, when almost 160,000 (159,691) people resided in the county.

The largest recorded population in the Kingdom came in the first Census, in 1841, when more than 290,000 (293,880) people lived in Kerry.