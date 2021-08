A pop-up COVID-19 test centre in Killarney has been extended until Friday.

Located on the grounds of Killarney Community Hospital, it’s been carrying out COVID tests since Sunday and was due to finish today.

It’ll now continue tomorrow and Friday between 11am to 7pm.

As well as walk-ins, the centre will accept appointments for COVID tests made on hse.ie, and will take referrals from GPs.