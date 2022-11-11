Advertisement
Plaque to be unveiled in Killorglin in honour of Patricia Hurley

Nov 11, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrynews
A plaque will be unveiled in Killorglin today, in commemoration of Patricia Hurley.

A native of Ardeevin, Killorglin, Ms Hurley was a prominent trade union leader and the first female vice-president of the Vocational Teachers’ Association (VTA).

Chairman of the Kerry Branch of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), Joe Brennan, says Patricia Hurley made a profound mark on Irish education despite dying tragically at a young age.

The plaque will be unveiled by Minister for Education Norma Foley at Killorglin Community College, at 3.30pm, on the 50th anniversary of Ms Hurley’s passing,

