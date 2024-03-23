Advertisement
Plans unveiled for new Cahersiveen glamping area

Mar 23, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Plans have been unveiled for a new glamping area in Cahersiveen.

South Kerry Accommodation is seeking planning permission for a glamping area at Garranearagh.

The area is to include seven glamping pods, a service building with reception and bike store, and PV panels.

The planning application notes that pre-planning consultation took place with senior council planner Damien Ginty and Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 5th May.

