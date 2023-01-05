Advertisement
Plans to make Tralee the Christmas Kingdom bigger in 2023

Jan 5, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Plans to make Tralee the Christmas Kingdom bigger in 2023
There are plans to make Christmas in Tralee bigger and better in 2023.

That’s according to Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Colette O'Connor.

For the current festivities, the county town was transformed into Tralee the Christmas Kingdom, with activities including an elf trail, stage productions, music, and competitions.

Also, festive markets at the Island of Geese on December 9th and 10th attracted over 4,000 people.

Colette O'Connor says the first Tralee the Christmas Kingdom was a great success, and they hope to build on it.

