Advertisement
News

Plans to expand social farming in Kerry to include elderly and those with dementia

May 12, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Plans to expand social farming in Kerry to include elderly and those with dementia Plans to expand social farming in Kerry to include elderly and those with dementia
Share this article

It’s hoped social farming can be expanded in Kerry to include the elderly and people who are living with dementia.

Social Farming gives people the opportunity to take part in day-to-day farm activities and helps with inclusion, increases self-esteem and improves the health and well-being of participants.

South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) and Kerry Social Farming are looking to expand the initiative.

Advertisement

The model is being trialled in other European countries and a group from Europe has been visiting Kerry over the last few days to exchange ideas.

Joe McCrohan of SKDP explains why this project would be beneficial:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus