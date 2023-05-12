Plans to expand social farming in Kerry to include elderly and those with dementia

It’s hoped social farming can be expanded in Kerry to include the elderly and people who are living with dementia.

Social Farming gives people the opportunity to take part in day-to-day farm activities and helps with inclusion, increases self-esteem and improves the health and well-being of participants.

South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) and Kerry Social Farming are looking to expand the initiative.

Advertisement

The model is being trialled in other European countries and a group from Europe has been visiting Kerry over the last few days to exchange ideas.

Joe McCrohan of SKDP explains why this project would be beneficial: