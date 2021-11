The local authority has plans to enhance an historic town square in Mid Kerry.

Members at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Meeting were given an update on developments for the square in Milltown.

Funding of nearly €95,000 was allocated to Milltown under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. A detailed design will be compiled to enhance the square, along with the development of a scoping study for an innovation space and business hub.