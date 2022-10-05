Plans to build 12 apartments on site of disused Tralee shop

There are plans to build 12 apartments on the site of a disused shop in Tralee.

Fothain Unlimited Company has applied to Kerry County Council to demolish the old Spar shop in Monavalley and build a three-storey apartment block.

The block will contain nine two-bedroom apartments and three one-bed apartments, as well as 10 car parking spaces and bicycle parking areas.

In the plans submitted to the council, the developer says it wants to create 12 new sustainable apartments in a central location, and provide airy and spacious homes for a wide range of occupants.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by October 18th.