Plans for site investigation works for wind farm off North Kerry coast on public consultation

Plans for site investigation works for a proposed offshore wind farm off North Kerry have gone out on public consultation.

The Moneypoint Offshore Wind project is located to the west of counties Kerry and Clare, 15.5km from shore.

ESB Wind Development Limited is seeking a foreshore licence application for proposed site investigation works, which aim to be temporary and short term.

The application and relevant documents are available for inspection up until June 20th at Kerry County Council, Listowel Garda Station, or on the Gov.ie website.

The closing date for submissions is June 20th.

A link to the documents is available here.

Submissions can be made to: Foreshore Unit, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Newtown Road, Wexford, Co Wexford or email [email protected]