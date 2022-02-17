Plans for relief road to ease congestion in Killarney to be submitted for approval

Plans for a relief road to ease traffic congestion in Killarney are to be submitted for planning approval.

Kerry County Council has published the Compulsory Purchase Order for the Killarney Inner Link Road.

The Killarney Inner Link Road aims to relieve traffic congestion in the town centre, where traffic backs up, particularly during the busy tourist season.

The proposed route is 120 metres in length, linking Bohereen-Na-Goun to Monsignor O'Flaherty Road.

It can be viewed in council offices in Tralee and Killarney, and on the council's website, and objections to An Bord Pleanála can be made up until March 23rd.

The CPO is to be submitted for approval to An Bord Pleanála, who may decide to hold an oral hearing into the matter, before deciding on the case.