Plans for relief road to ease congestion in Killarney to be submitted for approval

Feb 17, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Plans for a relief road to ease congestion in Killarney to be submitted for approval
Plans for a relief road to ease traffic congestion in Killarney are to be submitted for planning approval.

Kerry County Council has published the Compulsory Purchase Order for the Killarney Inner Link Road.

The new route aims to ease traffic congestion in the town centre, which can be particularly bad during the peak tourist season.

The proposed route is 120 metres in length, linking Bohereen-Na-Goun to Monsignor O'Flaherty Road.

The proposed route is 120 metres in length, linking Bohereen-Na-Goun to Monsignor O'Flaherty Road.

It can be viewed in council offices in Tralee and Killarney, and on the council's website, and objections to An Bord Pleanála can be made up until March 23rd.

The CPO is to be submitted for approval to An Bord Pleanála, who may decide to hold an oral hearing into the matter, before deciding on the case.

 

