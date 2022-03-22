Plans for North Kerry wind farm appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a seven-turbine wind farm in North Kerry have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the development on Ballynagare bog between Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

Among the reasons were that it would seriously interfere with views of the historic landscape, including Rattoo Tower and the ancient Rattoo church and graveyard.

The council also had concerns about the impact on waterbird populations.

The developer, Ballynagare Wind Farm Ltd, has now appealed the ruling to An Bord Pleanála, who’s due to make a decision on the case by July 18th.