Plans for new museum at Valentia cable station

There are plans for a museum at the former cable station in Valentia.

Valentia Island Development Company Ltd has applied for planning to develop the museum, advance offices and increased parking at the former station site.

In 1858, Valentia and Newfoundland were connected by an undersea transatlantic telegraph cable from the station, with a permanent connection established in 1866.

The first transatlantic cable project, including its origin on Valentia Island, is also bidding to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the planning application by January 25th.