Planning has been lodged for an NCT centre in Castleisland.

Ahern's Garage LTD has applied to Kerry County Council to construct a 2-lane NCT centre at Tralee Road, Castleisland.

This would include internal offices, car parking areas, bicycle shelter and storage areas.

Michael John Kearney of Castleisland Chamber Alliance says this centre would attract up to 30,000 people into the town: