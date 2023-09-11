Plans for development of 147 residential units in Tralee

Planning permission is to be sought for a 147-unit residential development in Tralee.

Tulfarris CG Ltd intends to apply to Kerry County Council for a 10-year planning permission for the development at Cloonmore.

The development is on a 1.5-hectare site currently occupied by an existing guesthouse and the ruins of two houses, which would be demolished.

The company says this site comprises four under-developed plots of land, identified in the Mitchel’s Area Regeneration Masterplan as suitable for a significant residential development.

The company notes these 147 residential units would cater for a significant demand for high-quality, centrally located housing in Tralee.

It adds the development would create a new urban quarter for Tralee, maximising open space while providing ample access and parking for residents and visitors.

The 147 units would comprise 70 two-bed apartments designed for four people, and a further eight two-bed apartments designed for two people.

There would also be 51 one-bed apartments designed for two people.

Two apartment buildings on site will accommodate 81 apartments, with eight additional triplex apartment buildings.

The company proposes to build 14 two-bedroom terrace townhouses, and four, three-bedroom courtyard townhouses.

It’s envisaged that 40% of the site area would be reserved for open space amenity, over half of which would be public.

The development also includes provision for 102 car spaces, and 330 cycle spaces, while the company writes it will engage with the council to hand over a suitable number of units for social and affordable housing.

The company says this is a creative reimagining of a back-land brownfield site in a central urban location within the Mitchel’s Urban Regeneration Area.

More information on the proposed development is available at https://cloonmoreregenerationlrd.com/