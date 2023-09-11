Advertisement
News

Plans for development of 147 residential units in Tralee

Sep 11, 2023 08:37 By radiokerrynews
Plans for development of 147 residential units in Tralee
Image - https://cloonmoreregenerationlrd.com/
Share this article

Planning permission is to be sought for a 147-unit residential development in Tralee.

Tulfarris CG Ltd intends to apply to Kerry County Council for a 10-year planning permission for the development at Cloonmore.

The development is on a 1.5-hectare site currently occupied by an existing guesthouse and the ruins of two houses, which would be demolished.

Advertisement

 

The company says this site comprises four under-developed plots of land, identified in the Mitchel’s Area Regeneration Masterplan as suitable for a significant residential development.

The company notes these 147 residential units would cater for a significant demand for high-quality, centrally located housing in Tralee.

Advertisement

It adds the development would create a new urban quarter for Tralee, maximising open space while providing ample access and parking for residents and visitors.

The 147 units would comprise 70 two-bed apartments designed for four people, and a further eight two-bed apartments designed for two people.

There would also be 51 one-bed apartments designed for two people.

Advertisement

Two apartment buildings on site will accommodate 81 apartments, with eight additional triplex apartment buildings.

The company proposes to build 14 two-bedroom terrace townhouses, and four, three-bedroom courtyard townhouses.

It’s envisaged that 40% of the site area would be reserved for open space amenity, over half of which would be public.

Advertisement

The development also includes provision for 102 car spaces, and 330 cycle spaces, while the company writes it will engage with the council to hand over a suitable number of units for social and affordable housing.

The company says this is a creative reimagining of a back-land brownfield site in a central urban location within the Mitchel’s Urban Regeneration Area.

More information on the proposed development is available at https://cloonmoreregenerationlrd.com/

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry dog handlers representing Ireland at World Sheep Dog Trials
Advertisement
Education Minister considering introduction of road safety classes for Leaving Cert curriculum
Ireland South MEP speaks on benefits of AI in healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Wins For South Africa and Wales
Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam Title
Rubiales Quits As President
Kenny Under Pressure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus