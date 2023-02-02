Advertisement
Plans for 91 houses and apartments in Dingle appealed

Feb 2, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Plans for a 91-unit housing development in Dingle has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In December, Kerry County Council granted permission for 62 apartments in seven buildings and 29 single and two-storey houses at the Grove, off Spa Road.

The Social Housing Company, with an address at Upper Main Street, Dingle, states the proposal would address the town’s lack of available housing.

The grant of permission has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by locals, who cite concerns about traffic, density of housing, and appropriateness of design.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case by May 25th.

 

