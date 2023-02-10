Advertisement
Plans for 67-metre-high wind turbine in Castleisland

Feb 10, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
There are plans for a 67-metre-high wind turbine in Castleisland.

 

Walsh Printing Services Unlimited Company is applying for permission to construct the wind turbine at Moanmore in Castleisland.

The turbine has a hub height of 40 metres, rotor diameter of 54 metres and overall tip height of 67 metres.

 

The company is applying for a 10-year planning permission, and it says the operational lifetime of the turbine is 35 years.

 

A decision by Kerry County Council is due by 2nd March.

