Plans for 67-metre-high wind turbine in Castleisland

There are plans for a 67-metre-high wind turbine in Castleisland.

Walsh Printing Services Unlimited Company is applying for permission to construct the wind turbine at Moanmore in Castleisland.

Advertisement

The turbine has a hub height of 40 metres, rotor diameter of 54 metres and overall tip height of 67 metres.

Advertisement

The company is applying for a 10-year planning permission, and it says the operational lifetime of the turbine is 35 years.

A decision by Kerry County Council is due by 2nd March.