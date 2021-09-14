Plans for 18 houses and apartments in Kenmare

There are plans for an 18-unit housing development in Kenmare.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for the development at Bothar Finnihy, Glanerough Estate, Dromneavane.

It’s to comprise 10 two-storey semi-detached houses, and two two-storey apartment blocks with four apartments each.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been submitted with the application, which is due to be decided on by October 26th.

Similar plans were turned down last year; among the reasons was the absence of a Natura Statement detailing potential effects on the Kenmare River candidate Special Area of Conservation.