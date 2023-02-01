Plans for 15-metre mast in Knocknagoshel village refused by council

A planning application for a 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel has been refused by Kerry County Council.

This was the third attempt by Eir to develop the infrastructure at its exchange building in the middle of the North Kerry village.

Eir initially sought planning permission in 2020 for an 18-metre telecommunications mast at its exchange building in Knocknagoshel village; this was refused.

The company applied late last year for a 15-metre structure; an initial application was deemed invalid, and the company again applied, but this application has now been refused by Kerry County Council.

Locals in Knocknagoshel have been vehemently opposed to the location, close to the school, houses, and other amenities, stating more suitable sites are available outside the village.

Eir now has four weeks to make an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the council’s refusal.

Local woman, Michelle Keane, who organised a protest rally against the proposed mast development, says it’s a great day for the village now that the council has refused permission.

She says however, they’ll fight this proposed mast development all the way, and will make an objection to An Bord Pleanála, if Eir appeals the case.