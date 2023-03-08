Plans for 15-metre mast in Knocknagoshel appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans to develop a 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council refused the application by Eir at the end of January, the company has now appealed this.

This is Eir's fourth attempt to develop this infrastructure at its old telephone exchange building in the middle of the North Kerry village.

Eir initially sought planning permission in 2020 for an 18-metre telecommunications mast at its exchange building in Knocknagoshel village; this was refused.

The company applied late last year for a 15-metre structure; an initial application was deemed invalid, and the company again applied, but this application was refused by Kerry County Council.

Eir now has now appealed this to An Bord Pleanála; a decision is due on the case on July 3rd.

Locals in Knocknagoshel have been vehemently opposed to the location of the proposed mast, close to the school, houses, and other amenities, stating more suitable sites are available outside the village.

They've vowed to fight the proposal, and are calling for objections to be made to An Bord Pleanála up until the deadline of March 27th.

