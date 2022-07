Planning permission is sought to build 52 homes in Tralee.

Homeland Projects Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build the homes at Ballyard Road, Cloghers.

Advertisement

The application includes 25 three-bed semi-detached houses, 12 three-bed detached properties, and four four-bed detached homes.

Advertisement

The company’s plans also include eight two-bed terraced houses and one one-bed accessible house.