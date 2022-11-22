Planning sought for 33 new homes in Killarney

Planning is sought to build 33 new houses in Killarney.

Barraduff Homes Ltd is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to build the 33 homes in Shronedarragh, Barraduff.

These consist of two, four-bed and 11 three-bed detached houses, as well as 20, three-bed semi-detached houses.

The application says access to the proposed development will be via the existing estate entrance and internal road network at Shronedarragh.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by December 11th.