Planning permission has been refused for a mast in North Kerry.

Eircom Limited sought permission to erect a 21 meter telecommunications structure on O'Connells Avenue.

Concerns about the height and visual impact were raised by Yvonne O'Connell, and Jerry Kelliher said it was too close to his home and devalued surrounding properties.

Planning Officer Michael Mills said the proposed development would be obtrusive and would interfere with the character of the landscape.