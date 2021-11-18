Planning permission sought to construct over 50 homes in Listowel

Planning permission is being sought to construct over 50 homes in Listowel.

Kerry County Council has received two planning applications for developments in Clieveragh.

Homeland Dal Ltd. has applied for permission to construct 36 residential dwelling units, which involve a change of layout and design to a previously permitted development at Dun Álainn, Clieveragh.

It'll comprise: six two-storey 4-bed homes, 18 two-storey 3-bed homes and 12 two-bed bungalows.

Homeland Dal Ltd. was granted permission for two smaller developments in Clieveragh earlier this year.

The local authority will decide on the application by December 21st.

Sean McCarthy and Sons (Lixnaw) Ltd. is also seeking permission to construct homes in Clieveragh.

The council is assessing an application to build 18 houses and associated siteworks at Lartigue Green.

A decision is due on this application by December 16th.