Planning permission sought for over 90 residential units in West Kerry

Planning permission is being sought for over 90 residential units in West Kerry.

The Social Housing Company applied to Kerry County Council for the development at Grove, Dingle.

The company is seeking planning permission to build 91 residential units in Dingle.

They would consist of seven apartment buildings, containing 62 one and two-bedroom apartment units, 21 single storey one and two-bed terraced houses and eight two-storey detached two and four-bedroom houses.

The development will also include car parking for residents and visitors, open green areas, bicycle parking bays and associated site works.

The council is due to decide on the application by July 12th.

