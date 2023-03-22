Planning permission sought for 25 houses in Tralee

Planning permission is sought for a 25-house development in Tralee.

Tello Developments (Ballyard) Ltd is applying for permission to construct the houses in Ballyard, on lands between the Tralee Bay and Wetlands Eco and Activity Centre, and Lover’s Lane.

The proposed houses include 20 two-storey units with four beds, and the other five houses are to be three-storeys with five beds.

The planning application also seeks permission for 56 car parking spaces, shared open spaces, and provision of emergency access from Lover’s Lane.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by 3rd May.