Planning permission refused for 18-unit housing development in South Kerry

May 13, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
Planning permission has been refused for an 18-unit housing development in Kenmare.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions Ltd applied for permission for the development at Bothar Finnihy, Glanerough Estate, Dromneavane.

iT applied for planning to construct ten two-storey semi-detached houses and two two-storey apartment blocks with four apartments each in Dromneavane.

Kerry County Council refused permission for this development in October and that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who upheld the council’s decision.

An Bord Pleanála says it was considered the proposed development would be premature by reference to the existing deficiencies in the Kenmare wastewater treatment plant; it says this development would be prejudicial to public health and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In its report, the board also adds it can’t be satisfied that the proposed development individually, or in combination with other plans and projects, wouldn’t result in adverse effects on the integrity of Kenmare River Special Area of Conservation.

The full report can be seen here:

https://www.pleanala.ie/en-ie/case/311997

