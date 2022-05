Planning permission has been granted for a new nursing home in Tralee.

Amhola Oakpark Limited sought planning permission last December, which was approved last month.

The proposed development is to be located on Oakpark Road, Killeen.

It’s to comprise an eighty-eight-bedroom two storey nursing home with car parking and an outdoor plant room.

Access to the site is to be provided by vehicle and pedestrian access onto Oakpark road.