Advertisement
News

Planning permission granted for medical centre in Tralee

Jun 2, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission granted for medical centre in Tralee Planning permission granted for medical centre in Tralee
Share this article

Planning permission has been granted for a medical centre in Tralee.

Gemel Development Limited sought planning permission last year and was approved in March.

The proposed development is to be located at Cloonalour, located across the way from Austin Stacks Park.

Advertisement

The development comprises a two-storey building consisting of a GP surgery and pharmacy on the ground floor with a day care facility on the first floor.

The day-care facility is intended to cater to individuals with disabilities.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus