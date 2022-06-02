Planning permission granted for medical centre in Tralee

Planning permission has been granted for a medical centre in Tralee.

Gemel Development Limited sought planning permission last year and was approved in March.

The proposed development is to be located at Cloonalour, located across the way from Austin Stacks Park.

The development comprises a two-storey building consisting of a GP surgery and pharmacy on the ground floor with a day care facility on the first floor.

The day-care facility is intended to cater to individuals with disabilities.