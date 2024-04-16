Planning granted for sheltered housing in Cahersiveen

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for sheltered housing in Cahersiveen.

Cahersiveen Social Services Ltd applied for permission to build seven sheltered housing units at The Avenue, adjacent to the social services buildings and other sheltered housing developments.

The planning permission also includes a communal garden.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to 13 conditions, including that the developer pays €32,000 to the council for parking spaces which will benefit the development.

No development levies apply to voluntary housing bodies, and no bond condition was recommended due to the nature of the proposed development.