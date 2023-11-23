Planning granted for on-site staff accommodation at Kells Bay House

Planning permission has been granted for on-site staff accommodation at Kells Bay House.

Billy Alexander, the award-winning master gardener who runs the Kells Bay House and Gardens experience, applied for planning for the development.

The extension at the back of Kells Bay House, will include an extension to the existing kitchen and four en-suite bedrooms for staff accommodation.

Advertisement

Kells Bay House is a protected structure, and planners concluded the extension is compatible with, and would not detract from, the special character of the building.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the extension subject to six conditions.