Planning granted for bar and restaurant in former Killorglin Bank of Ireland building

Jul 6, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Google Maps
The former Bank of Ireland building in Killorglin is to be converted into a bar and restaurant.

The building has been vacant since Bank of Ireland closed its Killorglin branch in October 2021; it was one of 88 outlets to close in the Republic at the time.

Batchelors Investment Ltd has been granted permission to change the use of the building on Market Road from bank and ancillary offices to bar, restaurant, and kitchen on the ground floor.

The council also granted planning permission for the company to change the residential units on the first and second floors of the building to overnight guest accommodation.

One condition of the permission was that the proposed guest accommodation and the bar/restaurant shall remain as one integral unit, owned as one unit and not sold or rented separately.

