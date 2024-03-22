Planning granted for 35 residential units in Barraduff

Kerry County Council has given the green light for the construction of 35 more residential units in Barraduff.

Barraduff Homes Ltd was granted permission for the development at Shronedarragh, comprising a mix of houses and apartments.

The site of the 35 unit is adjacent to a number of other housing developments in one area of Barraduff.

Advertisement

The development includes one four-bed house, nine three-bed houses, ten two-bed apartments, and 15 one-bed apartments.

These will all be contained within terraced or semi-detached two-storey buildings, and will be served by 37 car parking spaces.

In a planning and design statement submitted with the application, it’s written this is a small portion of an overall site that is and has been developed over many years.

Advertisement

It notes there is also a creche within the existing development, which is currently being extended and can serve these new units.

The applicant proposed that seven units would be included under its Part V obligation to provide social or affordable housing, and it was envisaged this would provide sheltered housing, also known as supported housing.

As part of this proposal, seven apartments were designed around universal access provisions, also allowing a pull-out bed in the living area for intermittent use by a visitor or carer.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has now granted permission for the development, subject to 29 conditions.

One of these conditions is that 13 apartments, which are all contained in one block, be for the provision of sheltered housing only.