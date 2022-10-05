Planning granted for 30 new homes in Tralee

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 30 residential units in Tralee.

Paddy Sugrue and Edward Kelliher applied for permission to demolish four houses, and construct the 30 units, on Ballymullen Road in the town.

Permission was sought to demolish the houses numbered one to four on Ballymullen Road in Tralee, adjacent to the Munster Bar.

The new units will include four detached houses which are two and a half storeys, and four terraces.

Two terraces will consist of three houses which are two and a half storeys, and the other two terraces will consist of four houses of the same height.

The development also includes 12 apartments, which are contained in three detached, three-storey buildings.

A new access road to the constructed units also forms part of the development.

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to 19 conditions.

One of these conditions is that the units must be first occupied by an individual buyer, including but not limited to those eligible for social and/or affordable housing, or cost rental housing.

Kerry County Council specifically states in the conditions that a corporate entity cannot be the first buyer of one of the constructed units.

It also outlines that no part of the development can be used for overnight commercial accommodation, such as AirBnB, without being granted planning permission.