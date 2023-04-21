Photography exhibition at Kerry County Museum to feature work of teenagers during lockdown

A new art experience at Kerry County Museum is to feature the work of teenagers who worked online during lockdown.

The youth photography exhibition includes a series of largescale photographic works; and a documentary which follows the teenagers’ creative journey through lockdown.

Entitled, Through Our Eyes, it’s facilitated by Tara Donoghue Photography and supported by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership and Kerry ETB.

The photography experience will take place at Kerry County Museum from April 22nd until June 25th.

Deirdre Enright, Creative Youth Co-Ordinator at Kerry ETB, explains what people will experience in this exhibition.

All proceeds of sales from the groups “Through Our Eyes” publication go to The Childhood Cancer Foundation of Ireland.

The publication features a selection of photographs taken by children throughout Ireland who took part, all with the intention of seeing Ireland through their eyes in the difficult years of 2020 and 2021.

Through Our Eyes will launch at Kerry County Museum on Saturday April 22nd at 3.00pm and will run until Sunday June 25th. Everyone is welcome

For more information go to www.kerryetb.ie/creativity, or email [email protected]