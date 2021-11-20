Petrol and diesel prices in Kerry below national average

Petrol and diesel prices in Kerry are both below the national average.

That's according to analysis by the Irish Independent, which surveyed 10 service stations in each county in Ireland over the course of four days.

The highest price observed in Kerry for petrol was just under €1.75 per litre, while the lowest was just under €1.70 per litre.

The most expensive diesel found in Kerry was just under €1.65 per litre, and the lowest was just under €1.60 a litre.

The average price of petrol stands at €1.72 per litre, with a litre of diesel at €1.63.