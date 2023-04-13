Permission sought to complete Lixnaw housing estate with 73 units

Permission is being sought to complete a Lixnaw housing estate, developing 73 houses and apartments.

Michael Quilter has applied to Kerry County Council, which is due to make a decision on the case by May 8th.

The proposed 73 housing units at Ballynageragh, Lixnaw are a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, as well as duplexes and apartments.

If granted planning permission, the development on the Abbeydorney side of the village, would comprise 30 two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom houses, 15 terraced single storey one-bed houses, and three detached two-storey four-beds.

The plans also include three three-storey duplex buildings, each containing two two-bed units at ground level, and two two-beds split over first and second floor level.

There are also proposals for a two-storey apartment building containing 13 apartments - four one-beds, six two-beds, and three three-beds.

There’s also provision for on-street parking, solar panels, street lighting, and landscaped public open space.

The developer, Michael Quilter is also seeking to retain two semi-detached, three-bedroom two-storey houses already on the site.

