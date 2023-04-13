Advertisement
News

Permission sought to complete Lixnaw housing estate with 73 units

Apr 13, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Permission sought to complete Lixnaw housing estate with 73 units Permission sought to complete Lixnaw housing estate with 73 units
Share this article

Permission is being sought to complete a Lixnaw housing estate, developing 73 houses and apartments.

Michael Quilter has applied to Kerry County Council, which is due to make a decision on the case by May 8th.

The proposed 73 housing units at Ballynageragh, Lixnaw are a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, as well as duplexes and apartments.

Advertisement

If granted planning permission, the development on the Abbeydorney side of the village, would comprise 30 two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom houses, 15 terraced single storey one-bed houses, and three detached two-storey four-beds.

The plans also include three three-storey duplex buildings, each containing two two-bed units at ground level, and two two-beds split over first and second floor level.

There are also proposals for a two-storey apartment building containing 13 apartments - four one-beds, six two-beds, and three three-beds.

Advertisement

There’s also provision for on-street parking, solar panels, street lighting, and landscaped public open space.

The developer, Michael Quilter is also seeking to retain two semi-detached, three-bedroom two-storey houses already on the site.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision by May 8th.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus