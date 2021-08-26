Permission refused for two separate glamping developments

Kerry County Council has refused permission for two separate glamping developments in the county.

The developments were to be located in Ballyheigue and Killarney.

Tony and Joan Wharton sought permission from the council for 35 tent pitches, 21 caravan pitches, 13 glamping units and 16 mobile home sites at Dromin, Fossa, Killarney.

Advertisement

The development also included two amenity blocks including kitchen, dining and games areas along with 85 recreational vehicle stands on an almost 3.2-hectare site.

Council planners said the development of tourist accommodation in the rural landscape would conflict with the County Development Plan and would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.

The council also raised concerns about the disposal of effluent on the site and that the development would seriously injure and depreciate the value of existing houses in the vicinity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for the construction of four glamping pods in Dromatoor, Ballyheigue has been appealed.

Tina and Barry Godley had applied for permission for the pods to diversify their family farm but local authority planners deemed that the site is located in a sensitive coastal environment.

The decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála which is due to give its ruling by December 13th.