Permission for two housing developments in Kerry with over 130 units

Aug 9, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has given planning permission to two separate housing developments with over 130 units.

The developments are located in Killarney and Castleisland.

Council planners granted permission for a 67-unit housing development in Castleisland.

LSG Property Developments Limited sought to demolish a disused funeral home at Cahereen (CA-HER-EEN) West, Killarney Road and build the development including eight apartments, 59 houses, 134 car parking spaces and a pedestrian walk along the bank of the River Maine.

Concerns raised by the public included the scale of the development, impact on residential amenities, traffic safety and anti-social behaviour.

Planners felt residential amenities wouldn't be impacted and anti-social behaviour wouldn't be generated; they granted permission for the development, subject to 21 conditions.

The green light has also been given to a major housing development in Killarney.
Carrig Property Platform Limited applied to Kerry County Council to demolish the former Advance Tyres building at the Woodlands Industrial Estate on the Killarney Bypass Road.

The developers sought to build a five-storey building including 67 apartments.

Following consultation with the council, one apartment was omitted and the number of car parking spaces was increased to 80.

Permission was granted, subject to 32 conditions.

 

 

