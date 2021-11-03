People with drones in Kerry asked to register as an operator

People with drones in Kerry are being asked to register as an operator.

The Irish Aviation Authority supervises and implements EU regulations around flying and operating drones in Ireland.

Operators of drones which are over 250 grams are required to register; however, drones under 250 grams must also be registered, if that drone has a camera.

Enda Walshe is UAS manager with the Irish Aviation Authority.

He says, while there's a culture of self-reporting in Irish aviation, there are plans to strengthen legislation around the use of drones.

Reporting: https://aviationreporting.eu/

More info: https://www.iaa.ie/drones

Registration: https://iaa.mysrs.ie/auth/sign-up

