People warned of potential taxi shortage in Tralee at Christmas

People are being warned of a potential taxi shortage in Tralee over Christmas.

Terry Boyle of the Tralee Taxi Association says a perfect storm has hit the industry.

He says this includes the ageing profile of drivers, the cost of getting into the industry and then staying in it, and the fractured nature of nights out.

Radio Kerry has received reports of people in Tralee finding it difficult to get taxis after nights out, which Terry Boyle says he too has found to be the case.

He urged people to prepare for this in advance of nights out in Tralee at Christmas.