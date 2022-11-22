Advertisement
News

People warned of potential taxi shortage in Tralee at Christmas

Nov 22, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
People warned of potential taxi shortage in Tralee at Christmas People warned of potential taxi shortage in Tralee at Christmas
Share this article

People are being warned of a potential taxi shortage in Tralee over Christmas.

Terry Boyle of the Tralee Taxi Association says a perfect storm has hit the industry.

He says this includes the ageing profile of drivers, the cost of getting into the industry and then staying in it, and the fractured nature of nights out.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry has received reports of people in Tralee finding it difficult to get taxis after nights out, which Terry Boyle says he too has found to be the case.

He urged people to prepare for this in advance of nights out in Tralee at Christmas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus