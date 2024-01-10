People urged to check out houses or vacant buildings in search for man missing from West Limerick

Gardaí are urging people to check out houses or vacant buildings in the search for a man missing from West Limerick.

73-year-old John McSweeney is missing from his home in Athea since Saturday afternoon.

He is 5 foot 7" in height, of slim build, is bald and is missing a front tooth; when last seen John was wearing a black coat, a black peaked cap and wellingtons.

Searches have been ongoing for Mr McSweeney since Sunday and Gardaí have renewed their missing persons appeal.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.