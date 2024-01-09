Over 200 people searching for man missing from West Limerick

A search is continuing today for a man missing from West Limerick.

73-year-old John McSweeney is missing from his home in Athea since Saturday afternoon.

He is 5 foot 7" in height, of slim build, is bald and is missing a front tooth.

When last seen John was wearing a black coat, a black peaked cap and wellingtons.

There are concerns for his wellbeing given the freezing temperatures over recent days.

Searches have been ongoing since Sunday involving Gardaí, the Coast Guard, rescue helicopter, sniffer dogs and drones.

Christy Kelliher of Abbeyfeale Search and Rescue says there’s been huge support with over 200 people searching for John McSweeney:

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.